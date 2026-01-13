Boys & Girls Club Invites The Public To Its 60th Anniversary

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast is celebrating their 60th anniversary of service to kids and their families.

An open-house “birthday party” was held at their north Santa Maria location on Railroad Avenue Tuesday night, complete with refreshments, alumni presentations, and tours of the clubhouse.

Alumni and their parents say they are grateful for the club’s services over multiple generations, and city leaders say the club provides invaluable help to countless families in the Santa Maria Valley.

Awards were given at the party to 2025’s honorees for both the Lifetime Giving Award and the Jeremiah Milbank Society Awards.

