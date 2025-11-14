Spring Street Neighbors Brace for Flash Floods as Storm Hits Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Spring Street neighbors in Santa Barbara are bracing for flash floods as an atmospheric river bears down.
Residents along flood-prone Spring Street spent the day sandbagging homes.
The storm is forecast to rapidly swell Mission Creek.
Officials urge the public to steer clear of low-lying areas.
Early signs of debris flow are already worrying neighbors.
"It’s at the bottom where there’s a storm drain on our corner and then across the street there’s two more ... I hope that the storm can keep up with that ... and that It’s not an atmospheric river that’s just down pouring and not giving us a chance to keep up with it," said resident Erica Champion of Santa Barbara.
Residents in the area have experienced heavy flooding in recent years.