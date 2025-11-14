Skip to Content
Spring Street Neighbors Brace for Flash Floods as Storm Hits Santa Barbara

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
Published 3:29 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Spring Street neighbors in Santa Barbara are bracing for flash floods as an atmospheric river bears down.

Residents along flood-prone Spring Street spent the day sandbagging homes.

The storm is forecast to rapidly swell Mission Creek.

Officials urge the public to steer clear of low-lying areas.

Early signs of debris flow are already worrying neighbors.

"It’s at the bottom where there’s a storm drain on our corner and then across the street there’s two more ... I hope that the storm can keep up with that ... and that It’s not an atmospheric river that’s just down pouring and not giving us a chance to keep up with it," said resident Erica Champion of Santa Barbara.

Residents in the area have experienced heavy flooding in recent years.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

