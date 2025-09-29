Construction on Iconic Santa Maria House, New Community Center Moving Forward

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – The City of Santa Maria has approved funds continue construction on the long-planned Ranch Historical House Park.

The Santa Maria City Council recently approved funds to begin Phase III of the project, which features various site improvements, including grading, utilities, hardscape features, ADA accessible ramps, parking lot improvements, electrical infrastructure, and the construction of a trash enclosure and decorative entry monument.

The project entails the complete refurbishment of the historic Smith-Enos House, as well as the construction of the brand new Japanese Community Center.

Located along South College Drive across the street from Costco and behind the Enos Ranch Center, the planned recreational facilities have been in the works for many years.

The Japanese Community Community Center will be a 10,000 square foot event center designed to hold community events, cultural and social gatherings, as well preserve and educate both residents and visitors on the pioneering history of the Japanese in the Santa Maria Valley, particularly the contributions of the Issei, the first generation immigrants. The Issei played a significant role in establishing the agricultural history in the Santa Maria Valley.

Once completed, the renovated Smith-Enos House, which will also serve as a new community gathering place.

