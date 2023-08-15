Planned Santa Maria Japanese Community Center receives $500,000 in government funding, groundbreaking set for next week

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The long-planned Santa Maria Japanese Community Center is moving closer towards completion after receiving $500,000 in government funding, which helps pave the way for official groundbreaking in the near future.

Congressman Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara) presented a $500,000 check to city leaders and members of the Japanese Community Center non-profit organization during an appearance at the site of the project on Tuesday afternoon.

The funding was requested and secured by Carbajal last year from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which was part of an overall amount of $16,651,540 in direct federal funding that is slated to help a variety of community projects in Santa Barbara County

The federal funding will go towards the overall cost of the project, which is estimated to be $6.5 million.

The Japanese Community Community Center is intended to preserve and educate both residents and visitors on the pioneering history of the Japanese in the Santa Maria Valley, particularly the contributions of the Issei, the first generation immigrants. The Issei played a significant role in establishing the agricultural history in the Santa Maria Valley.

According to the City of Santa Maria, an official groundbreaking is set to take place sometime next week.

The new center will be build next to the historic Smith-Enos House, located across the street from Costco, in between S. Bradley Road and S. College Drive.

"(The center) is about a 10,000 square foot facility that will be an event space for the community to use," said Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Director Alex Posada during an interview in May. "The Japanese Community Center, a non-profit organization here in town that's been around for many, many years serving the Japanese community is partnering with the city to bring this project forward."

In May, Posada said he expected construction on the cultural center building to last for several more months, with a target to complete the project sometime in 2024.

