Two New Neighborhood Parks Open in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria is celebrating the completion of two brand new neighborhood parks that both opened Tuesday morning.

Dejoy Street Neighborhood Park and Taylor Street Neighborhood Park are now both open to the public to use and enjoy.

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department held a ribbon cutting at the Dejoy Street Neighborhood Park to officially recognize the many years of effort that was taken to build the new play spaces.

Both sites are "pocket parks," a designation for a recreation space that is under one acre in size.

The two parks include play equipment, as well as a safe rubber surface and decorative landscaping.

With the addition of the two facilities, there are now 33 parks located within Santa Maria, with two more larger-scale high-profile locations that will soon open up.

The Japanese Community Center that is located with the Enos Ranch area is nearing completion, while a groundbreaking was recently held to mark the beginning of construction of the Sports Complex at the corner of West Battle Road and South Depot Street.

