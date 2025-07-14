Carpinteria Children’s Project Gets $100K Boost, Giving Hope to Families Amid Immigration Raids in Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A local non-profit helping vulnerable families just received a financial boost.

In the wake of last week’s ICE raids that shook many immigrant families in Carpinteria, the Carpinteria Children's Project serving vulnerable families has just received a $100,000 grant from the Women's Fund of Santa Barbara.

The funding will provide critical support for educational, emotional, and stability resources for kids whose families are facing increased fear and uncertainty.

One mother shares how her kids are benefitting from the program, as well as program leaders who discuss the urgent needs they’re addressing.

The organization's dual language immersion preschool program is receiving the grant for the 2024–25 school year.

The funds will provide scholarships to support children from low-income families, helping ensure greater access to high-quality early education in a bilingual learning environment.

The initiative aims to promote school readiness and language development through the center’s dual language curriculum.

With this funding, CCP will be able to provide scholarships that partially cover enrollment costs for 20 to 40 new students from low-income families.

The center anticipates at least 70 percent of limited-English-proficient children will be rated “Ready to Go” or “Almost Ready” as determined by the Kindergarten Student Entrance Profile when they enter kindergarten.

The U.S. Census QuickFacts data from 2019 to 2023 estimates about 35.9 percent of Carpinteria residents aged 5 and older speak a language other than English at home.

Managers at this center hope this grant will help more families access quality care for their kids.

For more information, visit the Carpinteria Children's Project website

