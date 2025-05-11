Run For Their Lives await hostage release and peace

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Members of the grassroots organization called Run For Their Lives meet every Sunday in Shoreline Park to call for the release of hostages held by Hamas.

On Mother's Day they learned Edan Alexander would be released as part of the latest ceasefire talks.

The Israeli-American soldier from New Jersey was captured at his base during the Hamas attack on October 7,2023 that ignited the war.

He is the last American hostage being held along with the other hostages inside Gaza.

It is not clear how many are still alive.

With that in mind, Run For Their Lives made their weekly video to send to moms and dad and families in Israel on Sunday afternoon.

On day 583, they read the names of 59 hostages and read from a sermon written by Rabbi Debi Lewis that was delivered Friday at Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community Shabbat service.

Then they carried their banner on an 18 minute run or walk in solidarity.

That number is a symbol of good luck in the Jewish tradition.

Itzik Ben-Sasson, the Executive Director of the Community Shul of Montecito and Santa Barbara said they want Alexander and the others released now.

"We hope and demands that all the other 58 hostages will be released as well this is time for everything to be done and be over with," said Ben-Sasson, "we want them back home and for this war to be over."

They are taking part of a global initiative that invites people of all faiths and communities who want peace to get involved.

For more information visit https://run4lives.org