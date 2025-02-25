CEO of Together Women Rise visits Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The CEO of a national women’s organization paid a visit to Santa Barbara this week.

CEO Beverly Francis-Gibson is share the latest on Together Women Rise.

She discusses the impacts on how locals from the Santa Barbara chapter are making a difference to women struggling overseas.

The organization serves girls and women in low income countries.

She says this past year, local support helped girls continue education beyond elementary school, enhance healthy pregnancies, and provide women with resources to become entrepreneurs.

“We know that women are looking for ways to build community and to be a part of community and we know that women are looking for ways to make a difference in our world right now," said CEO Beverly Francis-Gibson of Together Women Rise.

"We responded knowing we make a difference to women who can get jobs who can get healthcare who can help their children," said board member Susan Klein-Rothschild of Together Women Rise.

Together Women Rise leaders hope to see more women in the Santa Barbara area participate in the local chapter.