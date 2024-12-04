Skip to Content
Solvang care packages go to troops in cold regions

Jarrod Zinn // KEYT
"We Support the Troops" sends care packages to deployed troops in cold regions.
By
Published 12:34 pm

SOLVANG, Calif. - The Christmas spirit extends beyond the local Julefest celebrations.

“We Support the Troops” has been holding care package preparation sessions every month except November since 2008.

At 0800 sharp, vets and volunteers from Vandenberg Space Force Base get started, and they stay until they’re finished.

The current batch is being sent to some very cold locations, such as Poland, Latvia, and Estonia—which is on the border of southern Russia.

Retired Air Force Colonel and Project Organizer, Patricia Sullivan, says the little things mean much more when you’re a deployed soldier.

Gloves, scarves, and helmet liners hand-knitted by the Ladies of the Solvang senior center.

Jarrod Zinn

