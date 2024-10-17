Senior Expo draws hundreds to see services throughout Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 33rd Family Service Agency Senior Expo drew hundreds at the Earl Warren Showgrounds Thursday.

Many services were offered and questions from over 100 vendors, non-profit groups, and government agencies.

For those attending, they were able to get one-on-one face time they needed for their concerns.

There were also health and lifestyle areas.

Free haircuts were offered, along with flu and COVID shots. There were several stations for those who needed a check-ups of their eyes, ears, and balance.

Some of those attending said there were services they never knew were offered. Others went directly to something specialized for their lives.

That included health, finances, and end of life care.

The event attendees were greeted with the Assistance League band out front, and inside they found other entertainment including karaoke.

The organizers had staff available to answer all questions and direct those attending to specific tables to make their visit more efficient.

