Pianos are back on State Street in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The streets of downtown Santa Barbara are alive with the sound from pianos on State Street.

Artists living in Santa Barbara and Ventura painted the pianos with their own designs at the Community Arts Workshop.

Most of the 13 colorfully painted pianos are on State Street with one on Stearns Wharf and another at the Santa Barbara Airport according to the 'Pianos on State Street' website.

The community is encourages to play, listen, and enjoy them.

"I think it's really charming that the town has these sprinkled throughout the main street," said Alexander from Santa Barbara. "My piano is actually not working at home so this is a good way for me to practice and just let loose a little bit"

To commemorate the 15th year of the art project, there will be musical performances by students over the course of the two and half week public art installation.

The 'Pianos on State Street' project is organized by the Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative in collaboration with other local organizations.

The pianos can be enjoyed until October 20.