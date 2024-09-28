Lompoc Valley announces return of scarecrow contest

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau announced the return of its scarecrow contest.

Below is a press release on the announcement:

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau is thrilled to announce the return of the Annual Lompoc Valley Scarecrow Contest! Local businesses, including those in Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, are invited to participate in this exciting community event by decorating their storefronts with a creative scarecrow. Whether handmade or store-bought, scarecrows can range from spooky to funny, traditional to completely unique—there are no limits to the imagination.

The judging for this year's contest will take place from October 24 through October 31. Participants will compete in three categories: Most Original, Spookiest, and Funniest. In addition to these categories, two major awards will be given out: the People’s Choice Award and the Judges’ Pick. The public is invited to vote for their favorite scarecrow online during the judging period, from October 24 to October 31, by visiting https://linktr.ee/lompocvalleychamber.

Winners of the contest will receive a certificate and, most importantly, the ultimate bragging rights until next year’s competition.

Businesses interested in participating should email membership@lompoc.com to register. Please include the business name and a clear portrait photo of the scarecrow—landscape photos will not be accepted. All photos must be submitted by Friday, October 18. Participating businesses should ensure their scarecrow is fully displayed and ready for judging during the week of October 24 through October 31.

Let’s make this year’s scarecrow contest a memorable one! Get creative, have fun, and may the best scarecrow win!

Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau