California’s Phone Free School Act has Oxnard students and educators buzzing

OXNARD, Calif. — In an age where young people rarely go anywhere without their phones, some experts say being plugged in requires powering down.



For the Manno twins, cell phones are a gateway into play and learning.



“I use my phone for Duolingo to learn German and Russian, said Mikko Manno, the 13-year-old home school student.

But many educators see it as an unnecessary distraction.



“It changes a child's way of concentrating and focusing, especially in school,” said Andrea Massion, who lives in Port Hueneme

On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new law requiring school districts in California to create rules restricting student smartphone use.



This legislation aims to minimize classroom distractions and address the negative mental health impact of social media.



But technology expert says it’s important to identify exactly what student behaviors inhibit learning.



“Is texting the big thing? And then if it is, we have to look not just at smartphones, but smartwatches and all of these other type of devices— I mean, even our iPads and our Chromebooks, they all have messaging features,” said Instructional Technology Teacher Bonnie Sides.

Governor Newsom has praised Santa Barbara Unified School District for being proactive, using cell phone lockers and other measures.



Oxnard School District says because they already have rules regarding cell phone use during class, the new law will be easy to follow.



Some parents worry about being able to reach their kids in case of an emergency— but the Oxnard School District Principal says students there will have access in those scenarios.



“We allow the students to bring the phones to school. However, they need to keep it on a silence or off inside their backpacks. If they needed to make a phone call to the home or the parent needed to reach them, they can call the school and we can, you know, access the student and allow them to talk to their parent,” said Principal Bertha Anguiano.

School districts in California will have until July 1st, 2026 to pass cellphone restrictions or bans altogether.



Whether this new law will improve learning and socializing remains to be seen.



Several states including Florida and Louisiana have already passed laws to restrict student phone use at schools.

