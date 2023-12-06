Cars and Coffee group donates $1000. to Santa Barbara County for Manning Park needs

MONTECITO, Calif. - A group of weekly car enthusiasts have shown their appreciation for a Montecito gathering spot with a donation to the Santa Barbara County Parks Department.

Cars and Coffee is held every Sunday morning from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the lower Manning Park parking lot near San Ysidro Road.

Those attending can bring a classic or custom vehicle or simply wander through the lot to look under the hood and around those on display. Some of the cars are rarely out of the garage.

Coffee and donuts are free but donations are accepted.

The group wanted to thank the parks department for supporting the gathering and a collection of $1000. was recently raised.

This past Sunday, Jeff Clark with Montecito 969 Customs said, "we're so lucky to be here, this is the most special spot to have cars and coffee. We are so grateful to our rangers and the staff that comes around and let's us do this and (also) the neighbors."

The Santa Barbara County Parks Department Operations Manager Lloyd Henning accepted the check saying, "to have you folks here is a perfect example of creating community. This is how we do it." Also present for the event was the area Park Ranger, Lauren Larose. "We are very, very thankful," said Henning about the well run community event and the use of the space. "It's a wonderful community experience."

The group has, at times, relocated when special park events are scheduled in the morning or if there is a rain storm sand bag station set up.

About 50 car lovers were there for the presentation and gave a cheer.