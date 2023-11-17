Santa Barbara County Fair announces theme competition winner

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Abracadabra! The 2024 Santa Barbara County Fair has announced its theme for the upcoming fair and it promises to be a truly magical experience.

The Grand Champion and Adult Division winner Fair's theme competition came in from Ronald Robinson of Nipomo and is...Let the Magic Begin.

The Children's Division winner was 8-year-old Leah S. of Santa Maria with her theme concept of Happiness in the Air at the Fair.

The Junior Youth Division Winner was A Fair-y Tale submitted by 13-year-old Caroline S. of Arroyo Grande.

Last, but certainly not least, is Senior Youth Division Winner 18-year-old Emily W. of Oceano with the theme of Disco Nights and Neon Lights. Boogie Down Santa Barbara County!

The theme contest, sponsored by Valley Art Gallery, awarded a $100 gift card to Michael's to each of the above winners and a $300 gift card to the craft store for the Grand Champion.

You will be able to enjoy your own magical experience at the 2024 Santa Barbara County Fair from July 10 to 14 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Congrats to all the winners on their inspiring submissions. See you at the Fair!