Santa Barbara County warming centers start their temporary housing season Wednesday night
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Four Freedom Warming Centers have started their assistance season by opening their doors Wednesday night for locals without homes as rain falls on the Central Coast.
All four warming centers will be open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next day and are listed below:
- Santa Maria: Atkinson Center at 1000 North Railroad
- Lompoc: Events Mission Valley at 138 North B Street
- Santa Barbara: Trinity Episcopal Church at 1500 State Street
- Carpinteria: Veterans Memorial Building at 941 Walnut Avenue
The Warming Center hotline is 805-324-2372.