Santa Barbara County warming centers start their temporary housing season Wednesday night

Freedom Warming Centers of Santa Barbara County
By
today at 4:59 pm
Published 5:19 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Four Freedom Warming Centers have started their assistance season by opening their doors Wednesday night for locals without homes as rain falls on the Central Coast.

All four warming centers will be open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next day and are listed below:

The Warming Center hotline is 805-324-2372.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

