Stop the Hate: Santa Barbara program received $700,000 in funds

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Fund for Santa Barbara (FUND) was awarded $700,000 in funding through the California Department of Social Services Stop the Hate Program.

Funds from the Stop the Hate Program provides grants to qualified organizations to provide support and services to victims and survivors of hate incidents and hate crimes.

FUND will use the funding to advance anti-hate and anti-racist work throughout the Central Coast. According to a press release, the funds will be used to strengthen the intersectionality of existing anti-hate work, empower regional anti-hate organizations to successfully advance their work, build opportunities for expansion of anti-hate work at a regional scale, and foster healing spaces for groups and community members who have experienced hate.

This round, Stop the Hate awarded a total of $3,645,000 to organizations in the Central Coast region.

Fund for Santa Barbara, Bread and Roses event

Additionally, FUND hosts its 30th Bread and Roses event on October 8 from 1-5 p.m. in Elings Park. The event incorporates the FUND's mission to support grassroots activists and community organizations working for economic, environmental, political, racial and social justice.