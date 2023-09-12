Skip to Content
SLO Greek Festival donates to two local charities

SLO Greek Festival
September 11, 2023 12:12 pm
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The SLO Greek Festival, which took place on June 3 and June 4, donates SLO Food Bank and SLO Noor Foundation $5,000 each.

The Festival was sponsored by St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church in San Luis Obispo and gathered its largest community outreach of the year.

The event was held at the Madonna Expo Center and brought in roughly 2,000 people each day. While some attendees were local, others traveled from as far as New York, Greece, Germany, and Australia.

People gathered to dance at the festival
Gyros served at the SLO Greek Festival
SLO Greek Festival donated $5,000 to the SLO Noor Foundation// SLO Greek Festival

The next SLO Greek Festival will be held June 1-2, 2024.

