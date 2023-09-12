Our Story Connection and the Starfish Connection launch nonprofit

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Starfish Connection and Our Story Connection launched its nonprofit organization on Saturday September 9.

The Starfish Connection provides crisis funding to individuals and families with emergent financial needs that cannot be met by other organizations or government funding, according to the foundation's website.

The Starfish Connection issues gap grants to those facing untenable circumstances and need a one time financial gift.

Our Story Connection, launched by the same founder, is dedicated to providing a community storytelling space. Users can sign up to explore stories, share their own, and get connected with others.