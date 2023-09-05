Pal and MeWater Foundation bring teens to the tides at Hollister Ranch

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Police Activities League (SBPAL) and the MeWater Foundation made a splash as they partnered up for a day in the sun to benefit local youth.

SBPAL brought 14 teen participants to the beach on Saturday, where instructors with the MeWater Foundation took the gathered youth out to surf.

"Our PAL participants had an amazingly fun day learning to surf. It was such a great atmosphere and

everyone felt comfortable trying something new and challenging with the support of awesome

volunteers. The laughter and excitement was a great way to kick off the school year. They are already asking to go surfing again soon," - Judie Lugo, Executive Director of PAL Photo Courtesy of Police Activities League Santa Barbara

Lauren and Keith Malloy at Hollister Ranch in Gaviota hosted the event. Lunch and juices were

provided for all participants. Each teen was also given a Patagonia backpack to take home with them.

PAL teens with Commander Charlie Katsapis of the SBPD// Courtesy of Police Activities League Santa Barbara

The MeWater Foundation is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and educates, inspires, and empowers

underserved youth through the magic of Mother Nature. They work to address trauma and stress in young people from backgrounds of poverty and violence and provide them a different way of relating to

the world and communities they live in.

SBPAL strives to build the bridge between cops, kids, and the community through mentorship, leadership, and academic enrichment programs. PAL provides teens with holistic programming including academic support and a wide range of enrichment programs such as fitness classes and equipment, environmental education, and social-emotional and mental wellness referral support.