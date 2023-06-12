Free arts education for kids kicks off in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Youth ARTS Alive is hosting its free arts education program for children in Santa Maria. Local artists will teach dance, theatre, music, and visual arts classes for a few weeks.

It opened its doors today at 10 a.m., and many students attended. Classes run until 3 p.m. Monday. Classes are offered at Minami Community Center, Newlove Community Building, and the Robert Grogan Community Center.

