United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara hosts ten-week summer camp

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County is set to make summer a time for adventure, learning, and life-changing memories through their ten-week Summer Day Camp program.

The camp has a different theme each week with varied associated recreational activities.

Breakfast, lunch, and snacks are provided each day at no cost to families through the Zero Hunger Food Program.

The full-day camp is $75 per week, but this fee can be tough for families living paycheck to paycheck or if they have multiple campers.

Through donations from the community, some campers can receive a scholarship to cover the costs of attendance.

For more information, visit the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County's website.