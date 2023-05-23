Small businesses financially hit by COVID-19 encouraged to apply for final round of relief grant program in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Foundation and Santa Barbara County encourage self-employed residents who run small businesses and struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for a $2,500 grant. Officials say this is the final round of grants.

There are about 60 grants left to award. "Each grant is $2,500, does not need to be repaid, and is intended to help those who ran small businesses in 2019 and took at least a 10% hit to income in 2020 due to pandemic mitigation measures," said a spokesperson from the Santa Barbara Foundation.

This program has been extended back in January.

Types of businesses this program could help include:

Artists, hairstylists, mobile car wash owners, DJs, personal trainers or consultants, household repair service providers, landscapers, childcare providers, house cleaners pet care professionals, graphic designers, photographers, freelance writers and more.

The Santa Barbara Foundation said to be eligible, residents were self-employed, earned less than $50,000 in 2019, and earned at least 10% less from their business in 2020. Must provide 2019 and 2020 tax returns and a valid ID. Workshops will be available Thursday in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria to help residents. For more information or help with an application, click here.