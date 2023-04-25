Winners of Central Coast Olive Oil Competition announced

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The results of the 2023 Central Coast Olive Oil Competition are in!

The best in show awards for each category are as follows:

Best of Show Robust: Olea Farm (Templeton)

Best of Show Medium: Olivaia’s Ola (Lindsay)

Best of Show Delicate: Colomba Bianca (Clements)

Best of Show Flavored: Calivirgin/Lodi Olive Oil

The 2023 Producer of the year award will be announced at a later time.

Chief Judge Paul Vossen said:

“The number of entries for this year’s competition was strong with 108 entries, despite a 2022-2023

harvest that was light, primarily due to weather conditions that limited bloom. Now that the pandemic is kind-of over it was refreshing to see a resurgence in activity, compared to the last few years. We

tweaked the entry classes somewhat to further emphasize the featured varietal oils as to their origin

countries. Overall, there were eleven Best-of-Class oils selected out of the 18 different classes.” “I am very proud of our judges who have many years of experience working on various certified taste

panels and in the industry marketing olive oil. Many are also olive growers and processors who know the specific characteristics of the varieties and they taste oils on a regular basis. They were all very

discerning and diligent in their efforts to categorize these oils appropriately”.

The results of the Central Coast Packaging and Design Competition were also released:

Best of Label – Single Bottle: Central Coast Olive Company

Best of Label – Series: Solana

Best of Packaging – Single Bottle: Balestrieri Family Farm

Best of Packaging – Series of Bottles: La Panza Ranch Extra Virgin Olive Oil

For more information about the competition, click here.

Be sure to check out the winning olive oils at the California Mid-State Fair from Jul. 19 through Jul. 30 in Paso Robles!