Local volunteer opportunities and upcoming events available through American Red Cross

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – In honor of National Volunteer Week, the American Red Cross Central California Region shared a press release acknowledging the time and support seen across the Central Coast and detailed upcoming and current opportunities for those interested.

Last year, American Red Cross Pacific Coast Chapter volunteers provided food, shelter, and personal assistance to 236 local families facing emergency situations. They trained 18,994 people in lifesaving skills and provided 2,525 veteran/active duty-specific assistance to military personnel and their families.

“National Volunteer Week is time to honor these community heroes for their constant service and support,” said Tony Briggs, Regional CEO and Executive Director of the Pacific Coast Chapter. “They are the true heart of the Red Cross.”

If you want to be part of volunteer opportunities with the American Red Cross, you are in luck! The Red Cross is launching twice as many disaster relief operations than a decade ago and ahead of hurricane and wildfire season.

Some critical volunteer positions cited are:

Disaster Action Team Member: Serve as a source of Red Cross assistance for unexpected emergencies that happen everyday such as home fires and major storms

Shelter Services: Support day-to-day operations at an emergency shelter by helping with reception, registration, food, dormitory, and information distribution. Free online training will be provided

Disaster Health Services: These invaluable volunteers use their professional skills as licensed healthcare providers to deliver hands-on care to people. There is also a need for mental health services providers as well

Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to get started! While your training is free, the imapct you will make on the lives of people the most in need is priceless.

A virtual volunteer information session is scheduled for Tuesday, Apr. 18 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. To learn more about the most in-demand volunteer opportunities, click here.

Home fires are the most frequent disasters for the Red Cross. In response, the Red Cross is installing free smoke alarms through their 'Sound the Alarm' program. Sign up to help on May 6 in Paso Robles.

Giving blood is another way to help your community! To schedule an appointment to donate blood or platelets, you can download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, or visit redcrossblood.org, or call 1-800-733-2767.