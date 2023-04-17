Fillmore hit and run ends with arrest of local man

FILLMORE, Calif. – A 28-year-old Fillmore resident was arrested Saturday afternoon for parole violation, hit and run, reckless driving, and resisting/delaying a peace officer.

Early Saturday morning, a Fillmore Patrol Deputy reported a vehicle driving recklessly through Fillmore.

According to Fillmore Patrol Services, when the deputy attempted to catch up to the driver, the driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed into the side of a business in the 1300 block of Ventura Street.

The responding deputy watched the male driver flee the scene on foot.

When a search of the area was unsuccessful, deputies detail that they relied on evidence at the scene and multiple resident's surveillance videos to positively identify the man, who was already on California State Parole for Reckless Evading in a Vehicle.

On the afternoon of Apr. 15, deputies arrested the man in the 700 block of Fourth Street for a parole violation, hit and run driving, reckless driving, and resisting/delaying a peace officer.

The 28-year-old was booked at the Pre-Trail Detention Facility in Ventura where he remains without bail awaiting a court appearance.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office has established a secure database to catalogue local surveillance systems.

If you would like to register your surveillance system and allow law enforcement to contact you when a crime occurs nearby, you can email the Fillmore Police Department at FillmorePD.CameraShare@ventura.org.