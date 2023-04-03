California Mid-State Fair’s online registration now open for wine, spirits, and vinegar competitions

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The California Mid-State Fair is now accepting online registration for the California Craft Spirits Competition, the Central Coast Vinegar Competition, and the Central Coast Wine Competition.

Interested in competing or want to learn more? Check out the Fair's online registration page for all three competitions here.

Each of these competitions offer a discounted early-bird registration rate through Sunday, May 21 of $65 per wine entry, $65 per vinegar entry, and $80 per spirit entry.

Starting Monday, May 22, entry fees rise to $85 per wine entry, $85 per vinegar, and $90 per spirit entry.

All entries must be received by Tuesday, May 30 in order to participate.

The Central Coast Wine Competition is presented by Bank of the Sierra and KRUSH 92.5 and limits entries to the following California counties: Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura.

The California Craft Spirits Competition is presented by Visit Atascadero welcomes distillers from across the nation with an additional division for spirit entries from outside of California.

The Central Coast Vinegar Competition is a venue for vinegars to be judged professionally and for consumers to get the opportunity to learn more about quality and styles of various vinegars.

All winning entries will be displayed during all twelve days of the Mid-State Fair.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs from Jul. 19 through Jul. 30.