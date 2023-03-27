Santa Barbara Humane volunteer opportunities return after multi-year hiatus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara Humane is introducing it's new volunteer program after a three-year hiatus.

The hiatus was announced as part of the program's COVID-19 response, but may have had a silver-lining.

“In many ways, it was a blessing for us to be able to take our time reassessing the needs of our organization, our community, and the animals,” said Chief Operating Officer Dori Villalon. “We were able to plan what the future of volunteering will look like at Santa Barbara Humane.”

The first step of the new volunteer program under the new Manager of Volunteer Engagement, Dana Bushouse is to recruit volunteers to help with dog-specific elements such as: dog walking, basic manners training, kennel cleaning, and sanitation.

Opportunities for volunteers interested in cat-specific elements or clinic help will be available at a later date.

Currently, only those 16 years or older can volunteer and for a minimum commitment of two hours per week for four to six months. Shifts are 7-9 a.m., 12-2 p.m., and 4-6 p.m.

Anyone interested in volunteering, including those who have volunteered in the past, must fill out an online application at sbhumane.org/volunteer as well as sign up for an interview.

All volunteers must submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination and attend an orientation.

The first orientations for Santa Barbara are filled, but spaces are still available in Santa Maria for the 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. orientations on Thursday, Mar. 30 and the 4 p.m. orientation on Saturday, Apr. 1.

“We are so excited to be able to get this program up and running,” said Villalon. “The work done by our amazing volunteers will make a huge impact on both the animals in our care and our community at large.”