Santa Barbara Food Bank host fourth ‘CERT’ training for natural disasters

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Food Bank hosted its fourth training for ‘CERT’ volunteers Sunday.

‘CERT’ stands for Community Emergency Response Team.

The main focus of the drills are good communication, safety, and other emergency processes.

This cycle, 22 volunteers went through an intense training period and it ended with a final exam.

They were tested on their trained skills in a large-scale disaster simulation today.

“I'm grateful for the opportunity to be able to train and allow people to learn something and hopefully that they'll be able to save somebody's life,” said Instructor Anthony Rodriguez. “It's been a blessing, to be honest with you, because you never know when something is going to happen and if you can be there to just make that one difference."

The next ‘CERT’ training is set to take place this fall.

Click here for more information.