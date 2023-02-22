Skip to Content
Santa Maria, Orcutt community prepare for upcoming cold storm

Patricia Martellotti/KEYT

SANTA MARIA, California – Santa Maria and Orcutt residents and businesses are preparing for the upcoming cold storm.

Some residents are trying to stay indoors while doing their shopping. One place they are going is the Santa Maria Town Center Mall.

Meanwhile, Blast 825, a business in Orcutt, is preparing its outdoor dining area with heaters, and managers are taking safety measures with the gusts.

Tune in tonight with NewsChannel Reporter Karen Cruz-Orduña for the full story.

Karen Cruz-Orduña

Karen Cruz-Orduña is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Karen, click here.

