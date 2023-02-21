San Luis Obispo City Fire advises community to prepare adequately for upcoming storm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo City Fire is asking the community to prepare before the upcoming storm that will hit the Central Coast later this week.

In a tweet, the department said sandbags were sold out across the city during January's rainstorms.

Fire officials are asking residents to buy them now before the storm.

https://twitter.com/SLOCityFire?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor