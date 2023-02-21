Skip to Content
Community
By
New
Published 11:45 am

San Luis Obispo City Fire advises community to prepare adequately for upcoming storm

CAL FIRE SLO on Twitter

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo City Fire is asking the community to prepare before the upcoming storm that will hit the Central Coast later this week.

In a tweet, the department said sandbags were sold out across the city during January's rainstorms.

Fire officials are asking residents to buy them now before the storm.

https://twitter.com/SLOCityFire?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

Article Topic Follows: Community
Author Profile Photo

Karen Cruz-Orduña

Karen Cruz-Orduña is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Karen, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content