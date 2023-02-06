California Student Opportunity and Access Program offers free tutoring for Santa Maria high schoolers

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The California Student Opportunity and Access Program, otherwise known as CAL-SOAP, is offering free tutoring for high school students in Santa Maria.

Angel Llamas is a student at Hancock College and tutor with CAL-SOAP, a state-funded program that helps low-income students prepare for college.

Llamas says he tutors all subjects at Santa Maria High School.

“Currently, I’m mainly a physics tutor, but i'm also tutoring math and english, and even a history class,” said Lllamas.

The college student says his favorite part is interacting with high school students.

"A lot of them are really funny, and it's hard not to laugh sometimes because you have to be strict with them,” said Llamas. “But yeah, they all have so many stories, and it's fun seeing the different perspectives.”

Llamas is one of thirty tutors at CAL-SOAP.

Director, Diana Perez, tells us this program has many resources for first-generation college students.

“Applying for colleges, actually, numerous steps,” said Perez. “And I strongly believe that the first step should be filling out your financial aid application.”

Right now, CAL-SOAP is hiring more tutors, and staff encourage college students to apply.

“We hire year-round,” said Perez. “They must be college students, be enrolled in any college, whether it's here at Hancock or request the college, and be enrolled in at least six units, and they can apply for our jobs.”

Llamas said as a Santa Maria High alumnus, it feels great returning to campus as a tutor.

He hopes more college students will join him, by investing in the education of the community.

“I love the teachers there,” said Llamas. "A lot of them have had a really positive impact on me.”

CAL-SOAP is offering financial aid workshops for high school seniors across the Central Coast.

