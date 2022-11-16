Local businesses compete in Foodbank’s “End Hunger Games” challenge

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Eight local companies are signed up to compete in the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County’s 2022 "End Hunger Games" Corporate Challenge, which kicked off on Nov. 1.

Before the six week-long competition ends on Dec. 8, teams compete to help community members in need of healthy food.

"The goal of the End Hunger Games is for participants to gain a deeper understanding of food insecurity and how the Foodbank builds sustainable pathways to improving the overall health of our community,” said Jen Sanregret, Foodbank corporate giving manager.

"By volunteering, fundraising and donating food, participants contribute to our holistic approach to tackling hunger," said Sanregret. "We are grateful to see many returning companies and employees who continue their support as Foodbank ambassadors."

The competition looks to see who can raise the most funds, donate the most food, provide the greatest number of volunteer hours, and offer the most social media attention to the cause, according to Foodbank.

The Foodbank said the following businesses are participants in the 2022 End Hunger Games: Amazon, CIO Solutions, Deckers, Field to Table Catering, Impact, Master Clean USA, Raytheon and Yardi.

Teams earn points based on cash and food donations, volunteer hours worked and number of social media posts promoting the Foodbank, according to organizers.

"In addition to a food drive focused on donations of healthy, shelf-stable groceries and turkeys or chickens for the holiday season, participating teams are encouraged to sign up for volunteer hours, set up fundraising pages to help the Foodbank meet its $50,000 goal for the challenge, and increase community support for the Foodbank," said the organization.

Although the corporate challenge is limited to the participating companies, the Foodbank said anyone can donate as an individual, or in support of a competing team, by visiting the End Hunger Games website at www.FoodbankSBC.org/EndHungerGames22.