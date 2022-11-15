News Channel Turkey Drive brings out generous community support for community members in need

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The annual News Channel 12 Holiday Turkey Drive once again brought out an outpouring of generous support from around the Central Coast.

Beginning at 6 a.m. and running through 7 p.m., donations rolled in during the 13-hour fundraiser that was held at various locations in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, including the News Channel office in Santa Maria.

Donations collected will directly benefit Good Samaritan Shelter clients in Santa Barbara County and SLO Food Bank clients in San Luis Obispo County.

Over the course of 13 hours, the Turkey Drive collected hundreds of turkeys, hams, chickens, as well as other non-perishable food.

The drive also received tens of thousands of dollars in monetary contributions from individuals, families, businesses and other donors.

Final results won't be known for a few days.

While Tuesday marked the end of the four-week long fundraiser, it actually continues online through the end of November.

Donors are still able to donate to either Good Samaritan Shelter or SLO Food Bank.

To donate to the News Channel 12 Turkey Drive, click here.