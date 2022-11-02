Turkey Drive: New Good Samaritan street outreach program helping address Santa Barbara County homelessness

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- A new outreach program operated by Good Samaritan Shelter is helping address the growing issue of homelessness in Santa Barbara County.

Created this past July, the Good Samaritan's "Street Outreach Program" is tackling the problem right where it's happening, in streets, alleys, riverbeds, parks, and other areas where homeless are living and congregating.

"We now have teams regionally located throughout the entire county,” said Kirsten Cahoon, Good Samaritan Director of Shelter Operations. “We have two people here in Santa Maria, two people in Lompoc, and then in south county as well, that are dedicated 40 hours a week to street outreach. The goal is to really provide them with services, bring them into shelter, and help work with them where they are at to be able to ultimately get permanent housing."

Cahoon said the program allows Good Samaritan workers to address the growing homelessness problem head-on and face-to-face with those who are living unhoused.

"We're out there and we're working with these folks," said Cahoon. "We're not just working within the walls of our shelters and our treatment facilities. We are truly boots on the ground and in the streets trying to make a difference where the homeless are in our community."

The program is funded through a Santa Barbara County grant through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The hope is the program will connect homeless with shelter options, as well as family reunification, place at least 40% into permanent housing, and provide guidance for treatment and other support resources.

Since the program first started in early summer, Good Samaritan outreach workers have contacted hundreds of people throughout Santa Barbara County, and according to Cahoon, the early results have been positive.

"We've had some great successes,” said Cahoon. "We've been able to bring folks into the shelters, into our detox programs. We've been able to reunify several folks we've met out on the streets that have relatives in other parts of the country, where they would be able to find permanent housing with. We've been able to bring people off the streets and into our treatment programs and get them back on track, so that they can be successful and contribute to our community."

One Good Samaritan client that was recently assisted through the Street Outreach Program is Joseph Schraff.

Just two weeks ago, outreach workers found him living at the site of a former daycare care along E. Chapel Street in Santa Maria.

"It was really rough," said Schraff. "I was homeless, cold. I was out there basically in the gutter. I was in this little tiny playground basically, cold, lonely, hungry and just down on my luck."

Schraff was in the throes of alcoholism. His addiction was so severe, he said his life was in danger.

"Easily death, probably slow and painful, but the outcome was definitely death,” Schraff said, describing the likely scenario he was facing had he not received Good Sam help.

For the past two weeks, Schraff has been provided with shelter, food, plus placement into Good Samaritan's detox program and other support services.

"It was wonderful that someone would take the time to come find me,” said Schraff. “It made me feel wanted again. It gave me hope, so I put down my last beer and haven't looked back since. t's remarkable here. I've been taking advantage of all their programs. Doing a lot of groups and a lot of one-on-one with my counselor, lot of work with the outreach and the rapid rehousing."

Schraff understands recovery is a long road, one that will last forever, but it's a path he's happy to be on.

"I've got a lot of love and respect for Good Samaritan,” said Schraff. “They really do out of their way to help people like us, and with the community's help, you know, it's appreciated because without them, Good Sam wouldn't be what they are, but I just got to say I've got a lot of love for Good Sam."

Cahoon added that whille it's only been a couple of weeks since Schraff has been at Good Samaritan, she has noticed a significant change and believes his future is bright.

“His turnaround has been remarkable,” said Cahoon. “He's a completely different man than the one we pulled off the streets just a few weeks ago. He has hopes. He has dreams. He has all this energy to give. He's constantly helping and he wants to make a difference in other people's lives. I truly believe this was the time for him to change his life forever. I know it's one day at a time, but we believe in him, and we believe in every single person that comes through our doors, that they can make a change in their lives and that they can get back on their feet, achieve all the goals that they have."

Funding for the Street Outreach Program will run for three years. The hope is that the program continues for many years to come, for as long as the homelessness issue persists.

For Good Samaritan clients like Schraff, and hundreds of others, they'll benefit from donations collected through the News Channel 12 Turkey Drive.

"I can't tell you how priceless it is to actually to have a hot turkey dinner with family and friends,” said Schraff. “Without the community's help, it wouldn't possible. It's so important. It's priceless. I look forward to it, especially with the Turkey Drive."

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Turkey Drive will hold four donation sites where the public can donate a turkey, non-perishable food, or financial contributions.

Those collected in Santa Barbara County will directly benefit Good Samaritan clients, as well as other local non-profit organizations.

"I just ask you to give as little as you can, as much as you can,” said Cahoon. “Every penny, every item, every can makes an incredible impact. Every little bit that you can give is so appreciated and it helps more than just Good Samaritan. It's helping all the other providers in the community that are providing services to the homeless. We share these turkeys. They are not just for Good Sam clients. We give them to as many people as we can."

Santa Barbara County locations for the Turkey Drive will be the News Channel 12 Santa Maria office, as well as Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in Lompoc.

Donations will be accepted from 6 a.m. to 7 pm.

"It's my favorite time of the year,” said Cahoon. “Watching the community come out to love on the people that are in all of our programs is just so heartwarming, and so many of these families, and so many of these kids haven't had a true Thanksgiving dinner in so many years, and because of the community, we're able to provide that. This is really about our community loving on the people in their community, and I think that's really impactful and I hope everybody comes out. I love to see to all the familiar faces we see year after year. It's my favorite, favorite day of the year, and I can't thank this community enough for making it what it's become."

Donations collected in San Luis Obispo County, at California Fresh Market in Pismo Beach and SLO Food Bank will directly assist SLO Food Bank Clients.

For more information about the News Channel 12 Turkey Drive, or to donate, click here.