Cachuma Lake plants 4,000 pounds of Rainbow Trout available for fishing

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – County officials announced Thursday that 4,000 pounds of Rainbow Trout have been planted at Cachuma Lake just before Halloween weekend, available for fishing.

"During this time of year trout move from deeper waters to the shallower hollows," according to the Santa Barbara County Parks Division. "Put on that warm weather costume and visit Cachuma Lake Recreation Area for fishing and more."

This is the first of four scheduled 4,000-pound Rainbow Trout releases for this year's stocking season, with fish ranging in size from half-pound “catchables” to eight-pound trophies, according to the county.

The county said that the fish come from Mt. Lassen Trout Farms, Inc., in Paynes Creek, California.

The next trout plants are scheduled for December, January and April of the upcoming year.

For more information, visit: www.countyofsb.org/637/Cachuma-Lake.