Blood donations needed across the Central Coast

Blood supplies
Blood donations sit in storage awaiting transfer at Vitalant's San Luis Obispo office Monday afternoon. (Evan Vega/KEYT)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Workers at blood services provider Vitalant said there is a shortage of blood donations across the Central Coast. They are asking the community to step up and donate.

Vitalant said during the holidays; there are fewer people giving blood.

According to spokesperson Kevin Adler, over 60% of people are eligible to donate blood, and only 5% do their part.

In efforts of the shortage, the blood services provider will have upcoming blood drives across the Central and South Coast.

A gift card will be provided if someone donates blood.

To view a list of blood drives, click here.

Karen Cruz-Orduña

Karen Cruz-Orduña is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Karen, click here.

