Blood donations needed across the Central Coast

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Workers at blood services provider Vitalant said there is a shortage of blood donations across the Central Coast. They are asking the community to step up and donate.

Vitalant said during the holidays; there are fewer people giving blood.

According to spokesperson Kevin Adler, over 60% of people are eligible to donate blood, and only 5% do their part.

In efforts of the shortage, the blood services provider will have upcoming blood drives across the Central and South Coast.

A gift card will be provided if someone donates blood.

