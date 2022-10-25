Turkey Drive: Local radio airwaves providing support and promotion to annual fundraiser

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The annual News Channel 12 Turkey Drive is once again receiving significant and valuable support from two Central Coast radio partners.

Santa Maria-based Emerald Wave Media, which operates Hot Hits Fuego (97.1 FM) and La Buena (105.1 FM), is providing on-air promotion to its listeners throughout the day.

In addition, San Luis Obispo-based Dimes Media, which operates WiLD 106, 95.3 The Beach, B98.5, Alt 93.7 and KPIG, is also using its airwaves to offer valuable information about the event.

During breaks between songs, both local radio groups will help inform listeners with important information about the Turkey Drive and how listeners will be able to donate.

The two radio companies also take part on the final day Turkey Drive, with on-air personalities broadcasting live from drop-off locations in Santa Maria and Pismo Beach.

Both local businesses have supported the Turkey Drive for several years, continuing a legacy of giving back to the community from all three media outlets.

The News Channel 12 Turkey Drive is set for Thursday, November 19, with all proceeds benefiting thousands of clients with Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Barbara County and SLO Food Bank in San Luis Obispo County.

For more information, or to donate, visit the News Channel 12 Turkey Drive webpage.