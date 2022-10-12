Omicron COVID-19 boosters available in Santa Barbara County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The omicron COVID-19 booster vaccine is now available in Santa Barbara County.

Steven Levy couldn't wait to get his first COVID-19 vaccine.

“I remember when I was in quarantine and how much I wanted to go outside and how alleviated I felt that there was an immunization,” said Levy.

Levy said he had some side effects after one of the shots.

“I guess the side effects for me are initial fatigue, some pain in the arm,” said Levy. “I think some of the stuff is common.”

Now people in Santa Barbara County have another layer of protection against COVID-19.

The public health department says the new booster shot, which targets the original strain of covid and two omicron sub-variants, is now available to the community.

“We are encouraging individuals to get vaccinated by these bivalent vaccines that are available through physicians,” said Santa Barbara County Public Deputy Director Paige Batson. “Pharmacies, and through public health.”

Health experts said side effects after the vaccine are common.

“You have the normal that you get with the flu shot or any other shot. you could have some light muscle aches, fatigue, maybe a low-grade fever, or chills. Sometimes nausea,” said Batson.

So what should people do to reduce side effects? Drink a lot of water.

“Especially if you have a low side reaction, a low rate fever or just a mild joint pain- Tylenol is recommended,” said Batson.

As for Levy, he plans on booking an appointment to get the new booster shot soon.

“To me, it just gives me peace of mind with travel or anything else,” said Levy.