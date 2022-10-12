Skip to Content
Community
By
Published 11:44 am

Guadalupe Business Association hosts second annual ‘Taste of Guadalupe’

KEYT

GUADALUPE, Calif. – The Guadalupe Business Association hosts the second annual "A Taste of Guadalupe," an initiative to bring more tourists to the city while simultaneously boosting the economy.

People can pick up what the association calls a 'passport' and visit up to 16 participating restaurants in Guadalupe. Those participating restaurants will provide one stamp to the passport.

If eight stamps are on the 'passport,' you will be given one entry to a raffle. You will be given two entries if 12 stamps are on the passport. You will be given three entries if all 16 stamps are on the passport.

The Taste of Guadalupe will last through October 31st.

For more information, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Community
Author Profile Photo

Karen Cruz-Orduña

Karen Cruz-Orduña is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Karen, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content