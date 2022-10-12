Guadalupe Business Association hosts second annual ‘Taste of Guadalupe’

GUADALUPE, Calif. – The Guadalupe Business Association hosts the second annual "A Taste of Guadalupe," an initiative to bring more tourists to the city while simultaneously boosting the economy.

People can pick up what the association calls a 'passport' and visit up to 16 participating restaurants in Guadalupe. Those participating restaurants will provide one stamp to the passport.

If eight stamps are on the 'passport,' you will be given one entry to a raffle. You will be given two entries if 12 stamps are on the passport. You will be given three entries if all 16 stamps are on the passport.

The Taste of Guadalupe will last through October 31st.

