Some Central Coast residents receive California gas tax refund

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Some residents on the Central Coast received a gas tax refund this past weekend.

According to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office, payments range from $400 to $1,050 for couples filing jointly, and $200 to $700 for all other individuals depending on their income and whether they claimed a dependent.

The office said 18 million payments would be distributed, benefitting up to 23 million Californians. An estimated 8 million direct deposits will start arriving in bank accounts from Oct. 7 through Nov. 14, and an estimated 10 million debit cards will be delivered from Oct. 25 through Jan. 15.

To determine your eligibility, click here.