Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness, Genoa Healthcare to open new pharmacy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness and Genoa Healthcare will open a new pharmacy in Santa Barbara to serve the center's residents with behavioral health conditions.

Research from KFF in 2019-2020 shows that when pharmacy services are integrated with health care providers, people are more likely to obtain their prescriptions and stay on their medication plans. This lowers hospitalization and emergency care rates and improves health care outcomes.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon on Thursday, October 13th, at 4444 Calle Real.

