French Hospital Medical Center Foundation Gala raises $200,000 for hospital

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – French Hospital Medical Center Foundation's Caring Gala raised over $200,000 to support a campaign and local cancer patients at the Hearst Cancer Resource Center.

The Beyond Health Campaign, 'Your New French Hospital,' is the campaign that received some of the funds.

Each year, an award is given to individuals dedicated to building healthier communities.

The foundation said at the Gala, Bill and Cheryl Swanson were honored with the prestigious 2022 Louis Tedone, MD Humanitarian Award. Bill, the retired Chairman and CEO of Raytheon Company, and Cheryl Swanson have a long history of philanthropy in the San Luis Obispo community and have a passion to see our community continue to prosper. The Swansons have contributed to many worthy causes including Cal Poly and French Hospital Medical Center, including a transformational gift of $2.75 million to the hospital’s Beyond Health campaign to support the Swanson Family Chapel and Robotics Program.