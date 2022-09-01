Pavement rehabilitation to take place in Western Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. – Pavement rehabilitation work will take place in the western part of Goleta, according to the City of Goleta.

The city said it will begin this fall as part of the 2022-2023 Pavement Rehabilitation Project.

Work will take place on roadway sections in the Cannon Green Neighborhood, the Covington Neighborhood, and a portion of Cathedral Oaks Road from Alameda to Evergreen.

The City’s 2020-2021 Pavement Rehabilitation Project is anticipated to be completed at the end of September or early October.

The 2020-2021 Pavement Rehabilitation Project began in November 2021 and consists of roadway sections along Cathedral Oaks Road, Kellogg Avenue, Calle Real, Glen Annie Road, Hollister Avenue, Coloma Drive, and the Evergreen Neighborhood, according to the city.

The project began with concrete work consisting of the reconstruction of curb ramps to be ADA compliant, spandrels, cross gutters, and miscellaneous concrete repairs. Completion of the concrete work was immediately followed by asphalt work that included rehabilitation methods from grind and overlays to full-depth reconstruction.

The city said the project is currently in its final stages, completing signage, striping, and miscellaneous items before wrapping up.

