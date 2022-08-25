Biden administration takes steps to protect and formalize DACA

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — The Biden administration finalized a rule to make the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, otherwise known as DACA into federal regulation. It is a move to protect the program from legal challenges that imperil its existence.

This will impact more than 600,000 so-called “Dreamers.”

According to the 453-page rule by the Department of Homeland Security, this rule is set to take effect on Oct. 31 and will codify the Obama-era program.

Government data shows as of March 31, 611,270 immigrants were enrolled in DACA.



