Local blood donation organization in need of blood donors

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – There's an urgent call for blood donors on the Central Coast.

“We’re definitely dealing with a critical blood shortage at this time,” said Vitalant Senior Account Manager Laura Kamada.

Blood donation organization Vitalant is asking people in the community to step in and donate blood.

“We have seen a decline of donors coming out to donate blood. we actually have seen no shows,” said Kamada.

Vitalent has seen the number of new donors drop by 12% in the last year.

So, a number of blood drives up and down the coast are planned throughout the month of August.

“August 3rd, we’ll be at AG Hospital. On August 4th, we will be at sram, on August 9th we’ll be in Lompoc at the Anderson Recreation Center,” said Kamada.

“The non-profit organization says every two seconds, someone in the US needs blood. Here at home, that need is just as great for patients on the Central Coast.”

“You can donate every eight weeks. so that can add up to about 4,5 or maybe 6 times a year. depending upon one’s eligibility and if they are healthy enough to give,” said Vitalant Communications Manager Kevin Adler.

Workers say there are many hospital procedures that would not be possible without donated blood.

“Blood is an essential activity. It is very important that we have blood on the shelves because the blood on the shelves saves lives. and again it’s important that we have that blood in case of an emergency,” said Kamada.

