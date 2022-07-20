Skip to Content
Day one of Mid-State Fair kicks off at Paso Robles Event Center

California Mid-State Fair/KEYT

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Day one of the Mid-State Fair kicked off at the Paso Robles Event Center on Wednesday. The event will run for a week and a half.

The "biggest little fair anywhere" runs from Wednesday through July 31, and this year's theme is "Full Steam Ahead!"

Along with the rides, games, farm animals, and food stands that are synonymous with a well-put-together fair, the Mid-State Fair will feature a number of big-name performers who will play concerts in the evening.

Some of those names include Journey, who will kick off the fair on opening night, Santana, country duo Dan + Shay, and Darius Rucker.

Karen Cruz-Orduña

Karen Cruz-Orduña is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Karen, click here.

