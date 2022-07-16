San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office talks about social media safety after teen was taken from Nipomo to Mexico

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office has tips about social media safety after a teen was taken from Nipomo to Mexico.

“Treat the internet like you would reality,” said SLO County Sheriff’s Crime Prevention Specialist Brandy Swain.

Social media is a great way to connect with people.

But the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says it also has its defects.

“Our teenagers, we need to make sure we are giving them guidelines and making sure they are familiar with how to recognize warning signs and red flags when it comes to communicating with other people online,” said Swain.

That includes talking to adults who you don’t know, maintaining secrets from loved ones or having someone constantly harass you online.

This reminder comes after a teen visiting Nipomo was taken to Mexico by someone she met online.

“Making sure you are also reporting it to the social media platform,” said Swain. They have great security services and they will work with you to make sure your account is safe.”

If the person continues to bother you, the sheriff’s department recommends either blocking the individual or making a new social media account.

“Pretty much every social media request that you be at least 13 years of age,” said Swain. “And as a parent if you have a younger child who’s under the age of 13 with a social media account, you can actually contact that social media app and make sure that the account is discontinued.”