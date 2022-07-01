Businesses at Stearns Wharf brace for packed crowd ahead of 4th of July celebration

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The wharf offers many attractions while you are waiting for the fireworks show to begin.

And businesses are projecting a packed crowd over the 4th of July Weekend.

Managers at West Char Restaurant say they plan to be up and running during the holiday.

But they don't seem to mind, as they say Stearns Wharf has the best view for the fireworks show.

Local residents who come to the fireworks show say they can't wait for another great celebration along the pier.

Visitors at Stearns Wharf will get to enjoy face paining, festive treats like ice cream, candy and popcorn, as well as shopping for shells, minerals and fossils.

City leaders encourage people to plan ahead as parking will be a challenge.

They're expecting an even bigger turnout this year in the aftermath of COVID.

Other activities at Stearns Wharf include water taxi, harbor tours, interactive sea center museum and more.