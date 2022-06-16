Experts provide tips for travelers going abroad amid COVID-19

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Summer is right around the corner, and experts have tips for concerned people planning to travel abroad during the pandemic. They say considering traveling insurance is a must.

InsureMyTrip said Mexico is a top international destination for California Travelers.

According to the CDC, Mexico is on a 'Level 3' COVID-19 warning, which is considered 'high' on the chart.

Contracting COVID while traveling abroad is a possibility, according to InsureMyTrip.

The insurance company says a travel insurance plan with travel medical can offer reimbursement for unexpected/eligible medical expenses. InsureMyTrip said most domestic health insurance policies do not cover medical bills abroad. Trip interruption or delay coverage can also come in handy if you’re ordered to quarantine.

For more information on travel insurance, click here.